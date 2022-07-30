Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.97. 1,759,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

