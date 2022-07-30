Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 4,262 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 104,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

