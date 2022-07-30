Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 8,669 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,938. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

