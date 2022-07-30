Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,764. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

