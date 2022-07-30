Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.8 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,500.36.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.