Robert W. Baird Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $500.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.58.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

