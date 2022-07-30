Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $246.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.