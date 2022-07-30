Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3884 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
