Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROKU. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.