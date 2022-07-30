Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pivotal Research from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $449.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

