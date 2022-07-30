Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.