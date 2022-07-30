Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roku from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

