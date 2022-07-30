Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,161 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

