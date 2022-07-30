Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $200,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 50,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 166,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

