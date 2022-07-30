Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $355,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.90.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 5.9 %

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average is $302.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.