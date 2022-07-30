Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $215,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

