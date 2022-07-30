Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $436.67 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

