Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

