Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rotala Price Performance

ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.78. Rotala has a twelve month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.96 ($0.43).

Get Rotala alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.