Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.38 ($4.76).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 260 ($3.13) on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,168.67). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($38,450.60).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

