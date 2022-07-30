Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($290.82) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.9 %

FRA:ADS opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €199.25.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.