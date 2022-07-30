Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 100

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 98 to CHF 100 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.