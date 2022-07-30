Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 100

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 98 to CHF 100 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.29.
Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
