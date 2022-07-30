Royal Bank of Canada Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $179.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.64.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

