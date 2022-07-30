Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $12.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

