Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.25 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,384. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
