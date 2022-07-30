Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.25 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,384. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

