Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

