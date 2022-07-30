Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 480 ($5.78) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.61) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

