Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,262 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.48% of Amkor Technology worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

