Royce & Associates LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.22% of Simulations Plus worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of SLP opened at $64.15 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,728. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

