Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.