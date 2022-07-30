Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,303 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.54% of Silgan worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

