Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 10.30% of NVE worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 1,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NVE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

