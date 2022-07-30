Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 10.30% of NVE worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $265.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $77.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

