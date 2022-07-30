Royce & Associates LP Has $28.67 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,930 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.