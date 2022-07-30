Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.63% of Construction Partners worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

