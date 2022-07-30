Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 168,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

