Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.37% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

