Royce & Associates LP Purchases 2,392 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.29% of Triumph Bancorp worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $72.65 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

