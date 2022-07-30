Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,414 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancshares by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

