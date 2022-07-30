Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.35% of Triumph Group worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.54 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

