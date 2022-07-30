Royce & Associates LP Sells 122,488 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,488 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.44% of Shoe Carnival worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

