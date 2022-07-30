Royce & Associates LP Sells 313,310 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

