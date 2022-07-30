Royce & Associates LP Sells 82,206 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,206 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.05% of TimkenSteel worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 20.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMST stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

