Royce & Associates LP Sells 96,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.