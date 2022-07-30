Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of BOK Financial worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

