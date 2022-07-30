Rune (RUNE) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $21.91 or 0.00092512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $296,156.39 and approximately $828.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
