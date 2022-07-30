Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 3,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rupert Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

