Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,702 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of FedEx worth $68,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,526,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

