Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 327,180 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $70,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

