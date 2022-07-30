Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $63.41 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.30 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

